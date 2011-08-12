Finally! An iPad Case Made Out Of Bernie Madoff's Pants

Photo: Frederick James
The world can be so awesomely weird sometimes.Right now you can buy a limited run iPad case made out of Bernie Madoff’s pants.
The cases come from Fredrick James, a specialty iPad case company. Madoff’s pants were purchased at an auction held by the US Marshals Service. Prices range from $250-$350 depending on colour.
According to the site, there’s even a certificate of authenticity available on request.
What are you waiting for? Go buy your piece of Wall Street history >
