Finally! An iPad Case Made Out Of Bernie Madoff's Pants

Photo: Frederick James

The world can be so awesomely weird sometimes.Right now you can buy a limited run iPad case made out of Bernie Madoff’s pants.



The cases come from Fredrick James, a specialty iPad case company. Madoff’s pants were purchased at an auction held by the US Marshals Service. Prices range from $250-$350 depending on colour.

According to the site, there’s even a certificate of authenticity available on request.

What are you waiting for? Go buy your piece of Wall Street history >

