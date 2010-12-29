Finally, An Explanation For Tyreke Evans' Poor Play: He Needs Surgery

Photo: ipowerrichmond.com

What was originally thought to be a minor case of plantar fasciitis is now a far more serious case, and last year’s top rookie, Tyreke Evans, is considering undergoing surgery to alleviate the pain.After scoring a season-high 32 points against the Clippers last night, Evans told reporters at ARCO Arena that he is weighing a laser procedure that would sideline him for at least three months.



He has three options: have the surgery now and come back towards the end of the season, have the surgery at the All-Star break and just miss the second half, or re-evaluate at the end of the season.

Tempted as he may be to tough it out, especially after last night’s performance, he needs to get this fixed immediately. Evans isn’t playing up to his potential, and he’s not doing anyone a favour in playing through pain every night – and possibly developing bad habits to compensate for the injury – for the league’s worst team.

His resolve is admirable, but management is better served by a completely healthy young star than it is by damaged goods. The Kings can build around a healthy Evans, and don’t want his injury to disintegrate into a Brandon Roy situation with nothing but a doomed season on the line.

And, Tyreke, don’t rush to come back. There’s no point in carrying the Kings to a few extra wins when draft positioning is on the line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.