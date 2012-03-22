FINALLY: An Expert Explains Why We're Obsessed With Zombies

People are obsessed with zombies.

Zombie movies.

Zombie TV.

Zombie games.

Zombie books.

We can’t get enough of them.

But why?

What is it with zombies?

Why is “The Walking Dead” such a smash hit? Why are kids obsessed with “Plants versus Zombies”? Why is Zynga so bullish on “Zombie Smash”?

I was interviewing a Zynga executive, Travis Boatman, SVP of Mobile, who has been making games for two decades, at our Ignition West conference today, so I asked him.

And Travis had a surprisingly precise answer.

People want to smash and maim and kill people, Travis says. But people don’t alway like smashing and maiming and killing real people because, well, there’s something unsettling about that.

Zombies are people, Travis continues, so they fulfil people’s desire to smash and maim and kill people. But they’re also already dead. So there’s nothing unsettling about smashing and maiming and killing them.

So THAT’s what it is with zombies.

