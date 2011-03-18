Microsoft's Latest For Windows Phone 7: Onit, An App For Men

Photo: Microsoft

Maybe this can save Windows Phone 7: MSN has released a new app for men called Onit that sounds like a digital version of Maxim.Smartphone platforms live or die by their apps, and Microsoft is making a big push to increase the number of Windows Phone 7 apps, from soliciting third-party developers to relaxing moonlighting rules so its own employees can create apps in their spare time.



Now, MSN has released an app with “men’s lifestyle content” including pictures of beautiful women and fast cars, plus articles on manly pursuits like cooking the perfect steak. Plus sports, gadgets, and financial advice — all the stuff that is supposed to appeal to the elusive 18-to-34 male demographic.

MSN doesn’t have an equivalent site on the Web, although its Lifestyle section contains some male-focused content.

But maybe Microsoft is on to something here: a Nielsen survey last year said that men were slightly likely than women to make their next phone a Windows Phone. But if that’s the case, Google should get cracking on some great men’s apps for Android, which was the preferred choice of men by a big margin.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.