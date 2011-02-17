Finally, A Video Game That Takes You Into Mexico's Drug Cartels

Photo: Image: Ubisoft

Mexico’s violent drug wars are the premise of Call of Juarez: The Cartel, a new first-person shooter video game that takes players on “a bloody roadtrip from Los Angeles to Juarez, Mexico.”The third instalment of Ubisoft’s Western-themed Call of Juarez series, The Cartel “brings the lawlessness of the Old West into the present day.” Scarce details about the game are available, but given the title, its probably safe to assume drug trafficking is the main attraction.



The game, scheduled to be released in July, has already raised concerns that its premise trivializes the drug violence plaguing Mexico. More than 3,000 people died in Juarez last year alone.

“Unfortunately there are companies that are looking to capitalise on the violent situation in Mexico which has had a very negative impact on the country,” Brownsville, Texas Police Chief Carlos Garcia told the Brownsville Herald. “There have been spillover cases in certain areas of our country with cases of kidnappings and murders. This is a serious topic and this is just another violent video game.”

Call of Juarez: The Cartel isn’t the first video game to come under fire for depicting real-world violence south of the border. Activision’s Call of Duty: Black Ops drew criticism because its players try to kill Fidel Castro. That game broke first-day sales records last November.

