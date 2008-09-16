Finally, A Recession Bargain: Reusable 3-D Glasses

Dolby has reduced the price of its reusable 3-D glasses for theatre owners. (No, this isn’t 1955.)



THR: Dolby Laboratories has reduced the price of its reusable 3-D glasses for digital cinema from $39 to $27.50.

“With this announcement, we demonstrate our continued effort to improve the value of owning and operating a Dolby 3-D Digital Cinema theatre,” said John Carey, vp worldwide sales, products and services at Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby’s 3-D eyewear is a pair of “passive” glasses that does not require batteries or charging. Because the glasses are reusable, Dolby suggested that the per-ticket cost of using them will be well below the cost of disposable options.

