Texas Running Back Quits Football Over Concerns About Concussions

Sophomore running back Tre’ Newton, Texas’ leading rusher last season, has decided to quit football after suffering a concussion on November 6, the Dallas Morning News reports.Newton said he had suffered numerous concussions dating back to high school – though he couldn’t remember exactly how many – and had become fearful after learning of the long-term consequences from his physician.



For all the attention concussions have received in the NFL, the college game has been the most affected by head injuries. In October, a Rutgers lineman was paralysed from a blow to the head, and now, an athlete for one of the sport’s most storied program has quit. Without the big contracts, the violent sport just might not be worth it to kids with a whole life ahead of them.

The son of former NFL Pro Bowler Nate Newton, Tre’ had amassed 229 yards and 3 TDs in parts of seven games this season.

