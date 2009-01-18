Finally, Pictures Of Flight 1549 Landing On Hudson

For two days, we’ve been amazed that no one seemed to have captured images of Flight 1549 as it descended and landed on the Hudson. We understand that it happened fast, but there must have been hundreds of thousands of security cameras, video cameras, and digital cameras capable of capturing some part of the descent and landing. Finally, the wait is over.



Here are the first video and photo we’ve seen of the plane descending and landing.

First, a video from a US Coast Guard security camera of the landing and rescue. You’ll see the plane suddenly enter at the left of the screen. Then, 30 seconds after the landing, the camera zooms in, and passengers have already started to walk out on the wing. At 2:00, the first raft inflates. And at 3:41, the first rescue boat arrives. Amazing!



A second series of videos, from the Manhattan side:



And here’s an AP photo from the NYT of the plane descending. This should put to rest any second-guessing about how Capt. Sullenberger should have tried for Teterboro.

If you’ve seen more photos or videos, please send us links.

