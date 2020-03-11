Exclusive: All the finalists for this year's Shorty Awards, which won't be a physical event for the first time in 12 years because of the coronavirus

Chelsea Schizzano (Sawhorse Media) YouTube stars Jason Nash and David Dobrik.

The Shorty Awards honour the best of social media, from people to organisations, and this year’s list of finalists includes YouTube influencer Jeffree Star, actress Sophie Turner, and the internet’s favourite memes, like Baby Yoda Sipping Tea.

New to this year’s finalists: TikTok creators are nominated for categories other than “TikTokker of the Year,” which shows the rise of the platform.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held virtually on May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event will be livestreamed on ShortyAwards.com.

Check out the full list of finalists for the 12th annual Shorty Awards, below.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The list of finalists for the 12th annual Shorty Awards is officially out.

The Shorty Awards honour the best of social media, from people to organisations. This year’s list of finalists include YouTube sensation Jeffree Star (17 million subscribers), Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, and the Baby Yoda Sipping Tea meme.

This year’s awards ceremony will be held virtually on May 3 due to the coronavirus outbreak. The event will be livestreamed on ShortyAwards.com.

“We’re disappointed that we can’t bring everyone together this year for a physical event in New York City as we have done for the past 11 years,” a spokesperson for the Shorty Awards said in a statement to Business Insider. “However, given the public health concerns, we feel it’s our responsibility to put the safety of our community and public health first.”

New to this year’s finalists: There are several TikTok stars nominated within categories like Food & Drink, Meme of the Year, Weird, and Beauty. This is the first year TikTok creators are nominated in categories other than “TikTokker of the Year,” which is due to the number of viral trends, challenges, and crazes that spawned from TikTok and dominated social media in 2019.

These finalists are determined both by rankings from The Real Time Academy and public votes.



Here are the 2020 Shorty Award finalists:



For more on the finalists, check out these posts on Business Insider Prime:





Sign up for Business Insider’s influencer newsletter, Influencer Dashboard, to get more stories like this in your inbox.





Actor (Arts & Entertainment)

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Sophie Turner.

Angela Bassett Billy Porter Brie Larson Naomi Scott Rebel Wilson Sophie Turner

Celebrity (Arts & Entertainment)

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images Zendaya.

Adam Sandler Beyoncé Demi Lovato Jennifer Aniston Jonathan Van Ness Zendaya

Comedy (Arts & Entertainment)

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Trevor Noah.

Aidy Bryant Lamorne Morris Randall Park Trevor Noah Trevor Wallace Wanda Sykes

Dance (Arts & Entertainment)

Benny The Bull Ghetto Spiderman Harper Watters Izzy and Easton King’s United Sherrie Silver

Music (Arts & Entertainment)

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lil’ Nas X.

Billie Eilish Celine Dion Lil’ Nas X Lizzo Missy Elliott TWICE

Sports (Arts & Entertainment)

USA Today Sports/Reuters

Alex Rodriguez Allyson Felix Coco Gauff Megan Rapinoe Simone Manuel Zion Williamson

Animal (Creative & Media)

MAYA THE SAMOYED Puddin Reagandoodle Tito the Raccoon Venus the Two Face Cat Waffles the Cat

Arts (Creative & Media)

Adam Hillman Dave Pollot Mike Bennett Art Pablo Rochat Positively Present strawberrypuffcake

Beauty (Creative & Media)

Nikita Dragun Nikita Dragun.

Ariel Tejada Cohl’s World Jessica Vu Kheris Rogers Letícia F Gomes Nikita Dragun

Fashion (Creative & Media)

Adut Akech Aquaria Carmen Carrera Edgar Artis Menswear Dog Tabria Majors

Food (Creative & Media)

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images Amirah Kassem.

Amirah Kassem Erik Lamkin Juns Kitchen Naturally.Jo Sam the Cooking Guy Y.Na

Health & Wellness (Creative & Media)

Chloe Ting Diary of a Fit Mummy Massy Arias Megan Jayne Crabbe The Sad Ghost Club Wheels2Walking

House & Home (Creative & Media)

Roy Rochlin/Contributor/Getty Images Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Bobby Berk Farah Merhi Joanna Gaines Our Faux Farmhouse Ryan Serhant Studio Mcgee

Journalism (Creative & Media)

Caitlin Dickerson Hannah Morales Mina Kimes Mona Chalabi Stephen A. Smith Yamiche Alcindor

LGBTQ+ Account (Creative & Media)

Dom and Nick Edison Fan Jammi Dodger Rain Dove Rose and Rosie Ty Turner

Lifestyle (Creative & Media)

Courtney Quinn Courtney Quinn.

Chachi Gonzales Cherry Wallis Colour Me Courtney Jose Zuniga Les Do Makeup Raven Navera

Meme/Parody Account (Creative & Media)

Comments By Celebs Dilfs of DisneyLand PigeonsDoingThings sonny5ideup Subway Creatures Thoughts of Dog

Parenting, Family and Kids (Creative & Media)

Screen shot of The Bramfam / Instagram The Bramfam.

Team 2 Mums The Bramfam The Bucket List Family The McClure Family The Rush Fam Through Our Eyes

Weird (Creative & Media)

Screenshot/YouTube Buttered Side Down YouTube channel.

Buttered Side Down Caitlin Doughty jackstauber Jan Erichsen Pro Bird Rights The Nekci Menij Show

Activism (Tech and Innovation)

REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger Greta Thunberg.

Amanda Nguyen Bindi & Robert Irwin Greta Thunberg Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier Shaymaa Ismaa’eel

Gaming (Tech and Innovation)

Azzyland bugha Gloom LazarBeam NoisyButters Vanoss Gaming

Podcaster (Tech and Innovation)

Conan O’Brien Emma Chamberlain Gaby Dunn Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey MKBHD Nikole Hannah-Jones

Travel (Tech and Innovation)

Carrie DeJong Eva zu Beck Fearless & Far Haley Dasovich Maryjane VagaBrothers

Breakout YouTuber (Team Internet)

Jennelle Eliana Jennelle Eliana Long.

Jennelle Eliana Jordyn Woods Niko Omilana Noah Schnapp Supercar Blondie Talia Mar

Instagrammer of the Year (Team Internet)

Screenshot/YouTube World Record Egg.

Adam Waheed Laetitia KY Poorly Drawn Lines Strange Planet Wolfgang World Record Egg

TikTokker of the Year (Team Internet)

Avani/YouTube Avani Gregg.

Avani Gregg Brittany Broski Emmy Howie Mandel Just Sul theewilliam45

Twitch Streamer of the Year (Team Internet)

AnneMunition dakotaz LilyPichu Loeya Maria Lopez MrFreshAsian

YouTube Comedian (Team Internet)

Noam Galai/Getty Images for Shorty Awards Ryland and Morgan Adams.

CalebCity Eddy Burback Kiera Bridget Morgan Adams Sarah Schauer Scott Cramer

YouTube Ensemble (Team Internet)

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kian Lawley and JC Caylen.

Dope or Nope Kian and JC Montoya Twinz Sam and Colby Squirmy and Grubs YouTwoTV

YouTube Musician (Team Internet)

BlackGryph0n Catie Turner LLusion Pomplamoose Sam Tsui SethEverman

YouTuber of the Year (Team Internet)

Jeff Cheatham/HCK2 MrBeast.

ContraPoints Eugenia Cooney Jeffree Star Mr. Beast Vereena Sayed Wengie

Emoji of the Year (Content)

Australian Flag Just a little bit Boooooring Sloth Otter chillin’ Assisted Walking

Gif of the Year (Content)

And I Oop Dog Yes Idris Elba on Hot Ones Lady Gaga Eye Roll Marsai Martin at the BET Awards Tesla’s Bulletproof Window

Instagram of the Year (Content)

John Mayer’s bottle cap kick Lizzo post AMAs Now we’re Friends on Instagram too! Ramen can fix anything Will Smith getting to 50M followers World Record Egg Post

Meme of the Year (Content)

Screenshot of ‘The Mandalorian.’ Baby Yoda drinking soup.

Baby Yoda Sipping Tea Gonna tell my kids… Gummy Adele Mr. Sandman Challenge OK Boomer Woman Yells at Cat

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.