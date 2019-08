Hugh Jackman is back for his last time playing Marvel’s mutant superhero Wolverine in “Logan.”

The trailer is dark and gritty, complete with Johnny Cash’s cover of the Nine Inch Nails song “Hurt” playing throughout.

The film will be released on March 3, 2017.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.