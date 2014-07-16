Meet The Final Table At The 2014 World Series Of Poker Main Event

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) was going on at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and we’ve been highlighting our favourite play every day.
So of course we’ve got to set you up for the main event.
According to the WSOP blog, the final table has officially been set with the “November Nine” — the last nine players left.
The players will be back in action come November for the conclusion of the 2014 World Series of Poker Main Event, but for now let’s meet the line up.
William Pappaconstantinou
Unknown player prior to the 2014 WSOP Main event. He’s actually a world-recognised foosball champion.
Country: USA
Chip Count: 17.5 million
Total live tournament cashes: $US16,379
Felix Stephensen
Also unknown player. Has only earned two cashes prior to this tournament.
Country: Norway
Chip Count: 32.775 million
Total live tournament cashes: $US22,118
Jorryt van Hoof
Winner of Utrecht Series of Poker in 2013.
Country: Netherlands
Chip Count: 38.375 million
Total live tournament cashes: $US358,580
Mark Newhouse
First player to make it to the November Nine back-to-back. Finished in 9th place in the 2013 WSOP Main Event.
Country: USA
Chip Count: 26 million
Total live tournament cashes: $US2.776 million
Andoni Larrabe
Won PokerStars Caribbean Adventure side event in January 2013. He’s the youngest player remaining.
Country: Spain
Chip Count: 22.55 million
Total live tournament cashes: $US341,266
William Tonking
Makes a living as an online cash game player.
Country: USA
Chip Count: 15.05 million
Total live tournament cashes: $US93,306
Dan Sindelar
Winner of $US1,080 No Limit Hold ‘Em Championship Event at Canterbury Park Card Club in 2007.
Country: USA
Chip Count: 21.2 million
Total live tournament cashes: $US527,779
Martin Jacobson
Finished in 2nd place in the European Poker Tour Main Event in Deauville.
Country: Sweden
Chip Count: 14.9 million
Total live tournament cashes: $US 4.8 million
Bruno Politano:
First Brazilian to ever make to the WSOP Main Event final table. 2nd place in Brazilian Series of Poker Main Event.
Country: Brazil
Chip Count: 12.125 million
Total live tournament cashes: $US110,054
We’ll be back in the action on November 10, 2014 to see who will win the guaranteed first place prize of $US10 million.
Source: WSOP, Pocket Fives
