Meet The Final Table At The 2014 World Series Of Poker Main Event

The World Series of Poker (WSOP) was going on at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, and we’ve been highlighting our favourite play every day.

So of course we’ve got to set you up for the main event.

According to the WSOP blog, the final table has officially been set with the “November Nine” — the last nine players left.

The players will be back in action come November for the conclusion of the 2014 World Series of Poker Main Event, but for now let’s meet the line up.

William Pappaconstantinou

Unknown player prior to the 2014 WSOP Main event. He’s actually a world-recognised foosball champion.

Country: USA

Chip Count: 17.5 million

Total live tournament cashes: $US16,379

Felix Stephensen

Also unknown player. Has only earned two cashes prior to this tournament.

Country: Norway

Chip Count: 32.775 million

Total live tournament cashes: $US22,118

Jorryt van Hoof

Winner of Utrecht Series of Poker in 2013.

Country: Netherlands

Chip Count: 38.375 million

Total live tournament cashes: $US358,580

Mark Newhouse

First player to make it to the November Nine back-to-back. Finished in 9th place in the 2013 WSOP Main Event.

Country: USA

Chip Count: 26 million

Total live tournament cashes: $US2.776 million

Andoni Larrabe

Won PokerStars Caribbean Adventure side event in January 2013. He’s the youngest player remaining.

Country: Spain

Chip Count: 22.55 million

Total live tournament cashes: $US341,266

William Tonking

Makes a living as an online cash game player.

Country: USA

Chip Count: 15.05 million

Total live tournament cashes: $US93,306

Dan Sindelar

Winner of $US1,080 No Limit Hold ‘Em Championship Event at Canterbury Park Card Club in 2007.

Country: USA

Chip Count: 21.2 million

Total live tournament cashes: $US527,779

Martin Jacobson

Finished in 2nd place in the European Poker Tour Main Event in Deauville.

Country: Sweden

Chip Count: 14.9 million

Total live tournament cashes: $US 4.8 million

Bruno Politano:

First Brazilian to ever make to the WSOP Main Event final table. 2nd place in Brazilian Series of Poker Main Event.

Country: Brazil

Chip Count: 12.125 million

Total live tournament cashes: $US110,054

We’ll be back in the action on November 10, 2014 to see who will win the guaranteed first place prize of $US10 million.

Source: WSOP, Pocket Fives

