Final Q4 GDP Comes In Pretty Much In Line With Expectations

Image: thelastminute on flickr



Headline: 3.1% (annually for Q4)Expectations: +3%

Analysis: Projections for Q4 GDP were lowered to a positive 2.8% at last revision. In Q3 2010, GDP was at a positive 2.6%.

This isn’t much of a beat, but it’s not another negative revision, so it’s good news.

Markets are barely reacting to this, which indicates that this was pretty much as expected.



Don’t miss: 8 shocks Citi believe will hit the world economy >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.