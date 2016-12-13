Retiring Publicis Groupe CEO Maurice Lévy has delivered his final wacky annual holiday video

Publicis Groupe Maurice Lévy in his final end of year ‘wishes’ video.

Publicis Groupe, the France-based advertising agency holding company, has sent out its final annual holiday greetings video starring its CEO Maurice Lévy (watch it in full below).

Lévy has played the comic lead role in each of the advertising company’s yearly “wishes” videos, but he is set to retire — after 30 years in the position — in May 2017.

The “2017 Wishes” video sees Lévy reflect on 2016 — Publicis’ 90th year — as removal men attempt to unpack his office around him.

However, there’s one item the removal men have trouble shifting: Lévy’s “I’m the boss mug.”

While Lévy can pick up the mug and sip from it with ease, a removal man uses all his strength but can’t manage to shift it from the table.

Rosie Baker, editor of Australian advertising title AdNews, thinks the scene serves as a subtle hint to who Lévy’s successor might be. Favourite for the role is Arthur Sadoun, currently CEO of Publicis Communications. Could the mug be a metaphor for King Arthur and the legend of the sword in the stone?

Baker writes: “Ring any bells, anyone? In the medieval myth, Arthur is the only one that can remove the sword Excalibur from the stone which proves he is the true king, the rightful heir and on his way to the Holy Grail. Doesn’t get much clearer than that, does it? Bravo Mr Levy, Bravo.”

The video ends with a link, revealing that Lévy’s office is available to “rent” on Airbnb.

The actual competition offers the winner the chance to “experience 24 hours in the busy life of a global CEO” — with the prize including a private chauffeur, breakfast by the Arc de Triomphe, a leadership course, a lunch in the Publicis private dining room, a movie screening, lunch at the Michelin-starred L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon restaurant, and a night’s stay in a Paris apartment.

