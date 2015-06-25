NBA MOCK DRAFT: Here's what the experts are predicting for all 30 first-round picks

On the eve of the 2015 NBA Draft, a consensus has emerged about the top-two picks. After that, though, it’s anyone’s guess.
We used mock drafts from nine NBA Draft experts as of June 24, the day before the draft, to round up predictions for all 30 first-round picks going into Draft night.
The experts: NBA.com’s Scott Howard-Cooper; ESPN’s Chad Ford; DraftExpress’s Jonathan Givony; Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix; CBS’s Sam Vecenie, Gary Parrish, Zach Harper; USA Today’s Derek Bodner; and NBADraft.net.
Experts: 9 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: None
Key expert quote: Givony: 'The gap between Towns and Jahlil Okafor has widened significantly in recent months, to the point that it feels like a foregone conclusion that Towns will be going #1.'
Experts: 9 of 9
School: Duke
Other possibilities: None
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'In the end, the ability to run an offence through Okafor may be too much to pass up.'
Experts: 7 of 9
School: Ohio State
Other possibilities: Kristaps Porzingis (2)
Key expert quote: Mannix: 'It's hard to believe the Sixers would take Kristaps Porzingis, not with a gaping hole at point guard and Russell, who is well liked in the organisation, on the board.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: None (Latvia)
Other possibilities: D'Angelo Russell (2), Justise Winslow (2), Emmanuel Mudiay (1)
Key expert quote: Givony: 'With center Greg Monroe reportedly a top target of the Knicks in free agency, power forward could very well be the next position the team looks to fill with Triangle friendly players, especially if D'Angelo Russell (who is a lock to get picked here is available) is indeed off the board.'
Experts: 5 of 9
School: Duke
Other possibilities: Kristaps Porzingis (3), Mario Hezonja (1)
Key expert quote: Parrish: 'Label me intrigued by a 1-2-3 combination of Elfrid Payton, Victor Oladipo and Winslow in Orlando.'
Experts: 7 of 9
School: None (China)
Other possibilities: Justise Winslow (1), Mario Hezonja (1)
Key expert quote: Ford: 'The Kings have needed an elite point guard for some time and I think if Mudiay is on the board, it's going to be hard for them to pass.'
Experts: 6 of 9
School: None (Croatia)
Other possibilities: Justise Winslow (1), Willie Cauley-Stein (1), Emmanuel Mudiay (1)
Key expert quote: Mannix: 'The Nuggets have done extensive research on Hezonja, a flashy two-guard with a solid all-around offensive game.'
Experts: 5 of 9
School: Arizona
Other possibilities: Mario Hezonja (1), Willie Cauley-Stein (1), Devin Booker (1), Sam Dekker (1)
Key expert quote: Harper: 'If Stan Van Gundy believes Johnson can be a shooter at the NBA level, he'll be the guy here and fit in perfectly.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Willie Cauley-Stein (2), Myles Turner (1), Stanley Johnson (1), Cameron Payne (1)
Key expert quote: Parrish: 'Booker's natural shooting ability was evident in one season at Kentucky and will allow him to stick in the NBA for at least a decade (barring injury).'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Texas
Other possibilities: Frank Kaminsky (2), Stanley Johnson (1), Sam Dekker (1), Kelly Oubre (1)
Key expert quote: Howard-Cooper: 'Turner can play inside on offence or defence, with the potential to become an impact shot blocker, and a shooting touch on a jumper with range.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Cameron Payne (4), Trevor Booker (1)
Key expert quote: Givony: 'Concerns around Cauley-Stein's background and medical history could cause him to fall out of the Top-10 according to recent reports we've received, which would be a huge boon for Indiana, who are currently in the market for a starting center.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Wisconsin
Other possibilities: Myles Turner (3), Trey Lyles (2), Stanley Johnson (1), RJ Hunter (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'There are few better landing spots to hide Kaminsky's defensive concerns than next to Rudy Gobert in Utah, and Kaminsky would provide the Jazz with some much-needed offensive versatility.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Kansas
Other possibilities: Frank Kaminsky (3), Bobby Portis (1), Myles Turner (1), Willie Cauley-Stein (1), Trey Lyles (1)
Key expert quote: Vecenie: 'Oubre would give the Suns some help on the wing, as well as a bit of a home run swing for an organisation that already has a lot of talent on their roster.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Murray State
Other possibilities: Frank Kaminsky (2), Devin Booker (2), Kelly Oubre (1)
Key expert quote: Givony: 'Oklahoma City were one of the teams he visited even before getting hurt in Denver, and this is likely right around the range where he'll come off the board.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Arkansas
Other possibilities: Kelly Oubre (2), Sam Dekker (1), Kevon Looney (1), Stanley Johnson (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'Portis' rebounding on both ends of the court, defensive versatility, and perimeter shooting would be a really nice fit for an Atlanta team that struggled on the offensive glass.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Wisconsin
Other possibilities: Trey Lyles (2), Kelly Oubre (2), Bobby Portis (1)
Key expert quote: Howard-Cooper: 'It's tough to know which Dekker will end up in the pros. But with his size at small forward and the ability to put the ball on the floor, Dekker projects as a versatile offensive threat.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Kentucky
Other possibilities: Kevon Looney (2), Bobby Portis (2), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (1), RJ Hunter (1), Rashad Vaughn (1)
Key expert quote: Vecenie: 'The Bucks just traded away a stretch-four in Ersan Ilyasova. Here, they get a chance to pick another one up at a very discounted rate in Lyles, a player that didn't shoot very well last season but moves well without the ball and has solid mechanics on his jumper.'
Experts: 5 of 9
School: Duke
Other possibilities: Jerian Grant (3), Montrezl Harrell (1)
Key expert quote: Vecenie: 'Jones fits the typical Rockets' billing as a young player that grades out extremely well in analytical models after his national championship-winning season at Duke.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Notre Dame
Other possibilities: Montrezl Harrell (2), Kevon Looney (2), Sam Dekker (1), Tyus Jones (1)
Key expert quote: Howard-Cooper: 'The fifth-year senior -- son of Harvey Grant, nephew of Horace, brother of 76er rookie Jerami -- generates offence, for teammates as a true point guard and for himself while continuing to improve as a shooter.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Arizona
Other possibilities: Trey Lyles (2), Kevon Looney (1), Sam Dekker (1), Bobby Portis (1)
Key expert quote: Vecenie: 'Hollis-Jefferson was one of the first prospects the Raptors brought in to work out, and profiles well on a team that really struggled defensively.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Utah
Other possibilities: Tyus Jones (3), Jerian Grant (2), Justin Anderson (1), Kevin Looney (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'The Mavericks are likely to target a point guard here, and Wright's athleticism, playmaking, and defence could be a nice addition for the Mavs.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: UNLV
Other possibilities: Delon Wright (3), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (2), Kevin Looney (1), Jerian Grant (1)
Key expert quote: Parrish: 'He's only 18. So the former UNLV standout is totally worth a gamble somewhere in the 20s even it's likely he'll spend some time in the D-League.'
Experts: 4 of 9
School: Georgia State
Other possibilities: Justin Anderson (2), Montrezl Harrell (1), Kevin Looney (1), Kelly Oubre (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'The Trail Blazers offseason could go in a number of different ways, but if they are able to bring the core pieces back, including LaMarcus Aldridge, Hunter's perimeter shooting would add another piece to their attack.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Virginia
Other possibilities: Delon Wright (2), Montrezl Harrell (1), Rashad Vaughn (1), Bobby Portis (1), Terry Rozier (1)
Key expert quote: Mannix: 'If Anderson can develop a consistent corner three, he could develop into a poor man's Kawhi Leonard in Cleveland.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: LSU
Other possibilities: R.J. Hunter (2), Montrezl Harrell (2), Rashad Vaughn (1), Justin Anderson (1), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (1)
Key expert quote: Mannix: 'His post game is rudimentary at this point, but teams that have scouted Martin project him as a versatile role player who can provide instant offence to a second unit.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Louisville
Other possibilities: Rashad Vaughn (2), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (1), Delon Wright (1), Christian Wood (1), Guillermo Hernangomez (1), Cedi Osman (1)
Key expert quote: Ford: 'The Spurs are the right sort of culture to nurture his strengths and minimise his weaknesses. They definitely could use some backup help at the 4.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: Louisville
Other possibilities: Justin Anderson (2), Rashad Vaughn (2), Christian Wood (1), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (1), Joseph Young (1), Anthony Brown (1)
Key expert quote: Bodner: 'Rozier's defence would give the Lakers a dynamic they sorely lack, and he has the ability to make plays on the offensive end as well.'
Experts: 2 of 9
School: LSU
Other possibilities: Chris McCullough (2), Jarell Martin (2), Cliff Alexander (1), Christian Wood (1), Jonathan Holmes (1)
Key expert quote: Parrish: 'Mickey reportedly helped himself at the combine -- perhaps enough to sneak into the first round and secure a guaranteed contract.'
Experts: 3 of 9
School: Syracuse
Other possibilities: Cliff Alexander (2), Delon Wright (1), Terry Rozier (1), Christian Wood (1), Jarell Martin (1)
Key expert quote: Givony: 'The most difficult thing to find in today's NBA is a power forward who can shoot 3s and block shots, and McCullough shows nice potential in those areas.'
Experts: 1 of 9
School: Stanford
Other possibilities: Terry Rozier (3), Chris McCullough (2), RJ Hunter (1), Jarell Martin (1), Christian Wood (1)
Key expert quote: Ford: 'Brown shot 45 per cent from 3 as a junior and 44 per cent this past season, and has very good size for his position.'
