The Final IGNITION Agenda Is Terrific And You Won't Want To Miss It

Lachlan Hardy USV’s Fred Wilson will speak at IGNITION 2013

Are you still on the fence? The

IGNITION 2013 agendais final and it’s not to be missed. Here’s what you’ll get if you

attend BI’s flagship eventin NYC next week:

Incredible speakers, including: ○ Tech gurus Elon Musk, Travis Kalanick, and Tony Fadell ○ Digital media luminaries Nick Denton, Arianna Huffington, Russell Simmons ○ Investors Fred Wilson, Ken Lerer, Eric Hippeau, John Borthwick, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and more

All the hot topics: ○ Wearables ○ Big data ○ Internet of things ○ Native Advertising ○ Content marketing ○ Digital video/social TV ○ Bitcoin ○ e-commerce, mobile commerce, content commerce, and coupons

Speakers from top companies such as: ○ Tumblr, Facebook, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Samsung, Salesforce, Nest, Uber, Tesla ○ JetBlue, American Express, GE ○ NBC, CBS, Gawker, Huffington Post, Vox Media, Comcast ○ Accel, USV, Spark Capital, Winklevoss Capital, and many more.

Demos from four cool new companies

Presentation from BI’s Henry Blodget on the state of digital that you will want to download and reference for all your strategy planning sessions

Plus great networking opportunities. You can experience all this and more at IGNITION: Future of Digital , being held Nov. 11-13 at the top of New York’s Time Warner Center. You’ll get three amazing days of smart talk, cool demos, and extended conversations.

Check out the final IGNITION 2013 line-up . And there are a few tickets left, so hurry and reserve your spot !

Follow @BI_Events on Twitter for IGNITION updates.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.