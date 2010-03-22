House Votes 219-212 To Pass Historic National Healthcare Bill In America

Photo: C-SPAN

The time for debate is over. Voting shall begin any minute now.As of 10:27 on Sunday night, Nancy Pelosi is giving her Oscar speech, so no voting until that happens.



10:32: The voting on the first (huge) vote has begun.

10:39: They’re sill not there yet. The YEAs are at 194.

10:42: And they’re at 208 with ostensibly just 4 minutes to go. They still need 8 more votes.

10:43: There are 16 Democrats who haven’t voted, and the Democrats need 7 of them to vote YEA.

10:44: 214!

10:45: 216! That’s the magic number folks! Democrats are chanting “Yes We Did!”

11:00: They’re now debating on “motion to recommit” put forth by the GOP — it’s essentially a poison pill, with the idea of forcing pro-life Democrats to vote “NAY” on a pro-life amendment that would derail the process. Bart Stupak is arguing forcefully against it, calling it “disingenuous.”

11:08: The Democrats easily are defeating the motion to recommit. Barring some last-minute weak knees in the 9:22 left remaining for voting, this is over.

11:11 Curious how your Congressman voted? Check here.

11:18: And the Republican motion goes down easily.

11:19: And now the final “reconciliation” vote.

11:36: And the reconciliation bill just passed. Apparently they’re taking a vote on the 65th anniversary on the battle of Iwo Jima right now. Game over.

