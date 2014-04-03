Photos Reveal Just How Bad Some Seats At The Final Four Will Be

For the 15th straight year, the Final Four will be held in a football stadium as AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas will host this weekend’s games.

But with such large venues hosting an event played on such a small court, some of the cheaper seats will have truly awful views of the actions.

The NCAA’s Final Four Twitter account and RushTheCourt.net shared pictures of the setup from the most remote seats. Let’s hope these fans bring binoculars.







