The Final Four is set -- and Kentucky is the overwhelming favourite to win it all

Kentucky, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Duke are in the Final Four after series of closely contested Elite Eight games.

Kentucky, which remained undefeated with a 68-66 win over Notre Dame, is a big favourite to win it all.

Nate Silver’s model gives them a 69% chance of beating Wisconsin in the national semifinal, and a 55% chance of winning the whole thing.

Las Vegas has Kentucky as the 2/3 favourite betting favourite (meaning you have bet $US3 to win $US2).

Here’s the schedule and TV times for the Final Four:

Michigan State (7) vs. Duke (1) — Saturday, April 4th at 6:09 p.m. eastern time on TBS

Kentucky (1) vs. Wisconsin (1) — Saturday, April 4th at 8:49 p.m. eastern time on TBS

Championship game — Monday, April 6th at 9 p.m. on CBS

If Kentucky wins, they will be the first team to go undefeated since Indiana in 1976. The last team to make it into the Final Four was UNLV in 1991. They lost to Duke in the semifinals.

The only No. 1 seed that failed to make the Final Four this year was Villanova in the East region. Michigan State ending up winning the region as a No. 7 seed, upsetting Louisville in the Elite Eight.

