Map shows which team every state is rooting for in the Final Four

Facebook has produced a map showing which Final Four team is most popular in every U.S. state. In terms of popularity, it is clear that Wisconsin and Michigan State are the underdogs.

Here is the map:

Kentucky has the most likes of the Final Four teams in 27 states, with a strong showing in the south, the lower midwest, and the Pacific coast.

Meanwhile Duke is tops in 20 states while Wisconsin and Michigan State combine to lead in just three states.

