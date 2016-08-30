The Final Five gymnasts had the greatest night at the VMAs

On Sunday night, the gymnasts of Team USA swapped sparkly leotards for sparkly dresses and hit the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, and Gabby Douglas — now back home after winning a collective nine medals at the Rio Olympics — were invited to present the Best Female Video award during the broadcast.

Sadly, only four of the five could actually attend: Douglas was being treated for an infection at the hospital and had to bow out, the LA Times reported.

Out of hospital&resting comfortably! #FinalFive sad I can’t be with u 2 present tonite???? @MTV thank u xoxo ???? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/cIfYOIcoL6

— Gabrielle Douglas (@gabrielledoug) August 28, 2016

During the ceremony, the women got the chance to meet some of the world’s biggest celebrities — and from the looks of the photos they posted to social media, they were seriously excited about it.

They got a picture with singer Ariana Grande:



They snapped a few photos with Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye, too. “I love Kanye more than Kanye loves Kanye,” Hernandez wrote on Instagram.



Biles wrote on Instagram that Kim was “just as beautiful in person” as she is on camera.



When they finally presented the award for Best Female Video, it turned out that Beyoncé was the winner. And even America’s most famous athletes lost their cool when they encountered Queen Bey.



Hernandez’s face says it all, really:

On the flip side: Rapper Flo Rida rightly acknowledged that it was an honour for him to be meeting them.



The Final Five still have plenty on their plates even though the Olympics and the VMAs are over: The group will be travelling across the country to perform their routines in the Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions, starting in mid-September. That should give them plenty of time to recover from hugging Beyoncé.

