Vin Diesel reveals when the final 3 'Fast and Furious' movies will come out

Vin Diesel has vowed that before the “Fast and Furious” franchise rides off into the sunset, there will be a final trilogy, and true to his word, he sent out this Instagram Tuesday night with the release dates to prove it:

Why is this franchise being expanded to 10 films? A big reason is the massive global success of last year’s “Furious 7,” which made over $350 million at the domestic box office and over $1 billion in foreign ticket sales. The film was the last featuring the late Paul Walker, who died in a car crash while it was in production.

“Furious 8” (out April 14, 2017) will be directed by F. Gary Grey, who’s coming off the success of the N.W.A biopic “Straight Outta Compton.” Diesel will return along with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson.

