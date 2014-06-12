Square Enix Had A Change Of Heart And Will Allow Same-Sex Marriages In 'Final Fantasy XIV'

During a live-streamed developer talk at E3 on Tuesday, “Final Fantasy XIV” developer Square Enix confirmed that it will allow same-sex marriages in the game.

The update will be available through a patch, according to the game’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida.

The game was relaunched in 2012 as “Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn,” and with it came a bunch of extra features, including the ability to get married. At the time, the folks at Square Enix wrote:

As for same-sex marriage, this is an extremely controversial topic that has been under discussion in the MMO world for the past few years. First we would like to start out with opposite-sex marriage, and then consider the feedback from our players in order to make a careful decision.I can’t say whether or not it will be possible at this point in time. I’d like to keep dialog open with our players as we deliberate the matter.

The decision to not include gay marriage struck a nerve with some players, even leading people to create an online petition asking that the decision be reversed.

During the live stream, Yoshida explained through a translator: “Two players within [the fictional world of] Eorzea will be able to pledge their eternal love and or friendship in a ceremony of eternal bonding. And this will be open to people regardless of race, creed, and gender. Two players, if they want to be together, in Eorzea, they can, through this eternal bonding ceremony.”

This isn’t the only game to include marriage and gay marriage. “Elder Scrolls Online” allows two characters who are the same sex get married.

Yoshida went on to explain, “We discussed it and we realised within Eorzea, why should there be restrictions on who pledges their love or friendship to each other? And so we decided to go this way.”

“Final Fantasy XIV” may also include “special mounts that only people that have pledged their friendship or love can ride them together, maybe.” So that’s nice.

This is a great move, both in terms of gameplay and social commentary.

And it’s in stark contrast to how Nintendo handled a similar situation recently.

Nintendo says that it won’t allow players to choose gay relationships in “Tomodachi Life,” an upcoming 3DS game that’s similar to “The Sims” and “Animal Crossing.”

The company later apologized for “disappointing people,” but still won’t allow same-sex couples to get married within the game. Nintendo did say, though, that if there’s another Tamodachi Life instalment , they will strive to make it more inclusive.

You can watch the live stream below. This specific topic is covered at the 2:28:43 mark:

