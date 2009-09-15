- Bing’s visual search doesn’t do anything useful [Byrne’s Blog]
- Three execs poised to become Intel CEO [WSJ]
- Microsoft launches Zune HD and Zune 4.0 [PaidContent]
- 20% of tweets mention brands or products [PaidContent]
- Chinese schools ditch controversial Web filter [Reuters]
- Former MySpace execs announce new advertising startup [WSJ]
- Search engines over the years [Six Revisions]
- Zynga has filed 22 lawsuits this year alone [ISG]
- Job-seekers love LinkedIn [Royal Pingdom]
- Final Fantasy XIII launch will sell 1 million PS3s [IndustryGamers]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.