Final Fantasy XIII Blows Away Sales Record In One Day

Until last week, no PlayStation 3 game had ever sold a million copies in Japan. Then Final Fantasy XIII did it in just one day.



After four days in stores, the figure was up to just over 1.5 million, more than twice the lifetime total of Metal Gear Solid 4, which had been the best-selling PS3 game in Japan of all time.

Final Fantasy also drove a sharp spike in consoles; Sony (SNE) sold 245,406 units in Japan last week, also a record.

This is a huge boost for Sony in its push to catch up with Nintendo (NTDOY) in the Japanese market. Sony has been increasingly competitive with its rival, and Final Fantasy gave it the top spot in both hardware and software this week. But Nintendo still has a much larger install base, so to stay on top, Sony will need a lot of gamers who purchased the PS3 for Final Fantasy to adopt it as their primary console; when a Wii game sells a million copies in Japan, it isn’t a big story.

