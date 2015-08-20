The most popular 'Final Fantasy' game is finally available on iPhone and iPad, but it isn't cheap

Depending on who you ask, “Final Fantasy VII” is either a transformative game that holds a special place in your heart, or it’s representative of every trope that makes Japanese role-playing games loathesome.

For those of you in the former camp, Wednesday is a good day: “Final Fantasy VII” is now available on iPhone and iPad.

The cost? A stone cold $US20. Here’s the announcement trailer:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

This isn’t exactly the same game you played on your PlayStation back in the late 90s, but the PC version that came out years later in 2013. It’s “upscaled,” which means you can run the game in an HD resolution (there was no HD option in 1997 when the game originally launched), and the save system has been revamped for modern platforms.

Notably, the same game purchased on PC costs just $US12.

Also of note: it won’t run on every single iPhone and iPad out there. As The Verge points out, it runs on “an iPhone 5S or later, an iPad 3 or later, or an iPad mini 2 or later.” You’ll also need to update your phone/tablet if you’re running an older version of iOS, as this game only runs on iOS 8.0 or later.

If you’re having issues finding it in the United States or Europe — really, anywhere that isn’t New Zealand — just wait a little bit and try again. Though the game is already available to our Kiwi friends, it’s taking some time to percolate to other regions.

Should that be the case, we recommend watching this trailer for the remake of “Final Fantasy VII” that Sony and publisher Square Enix released back in June at E3. It’s gonna be even longer before that one arrives, but it will be a lot prettier than the game launching today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.