Here's the final 2016 Electoral College map

Nearly three weeks after the US presidential election, the last outstanding state, Michigan, finally officially certified that President-elect Donald Trump would receive its 16 electoral votes.

The final Electoral College totals, barring any faithless electors, are 232 for Hillary Clinton and 306 for Trump. Here’s the final result of the election:

