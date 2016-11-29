Here's the final 2016 Electoral College map

Andy Kiersz

Nearly three weeks after the US presidential election, the last outstanding state, Michigan, finally officially certified that President-elect Donald Trump would receive its 16 electoral votes.

The final Electoral College totals, barring any faithless electors, are 232 for Hillary Clinton and 306 for Trump. Here’s the final result of the election:

Final 2016 electoral mapBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz/Skye Gould

NOW WATCH: ‘He’s the founder of ISIS’: Watch Trump and Obama trade insults throughout the years

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.