FINAL DAYS: Here's What A Presidential 'Town Hall' Meeting In New Hampshire Is Really Like

Photo: Michael Brendan Dougherty for Business Insider

The Town-Hall style meeting is a long New England political tradition. And it received lots of attention four years ago as John McCain saved his candidacy by doing one town hall meeting after another after another. Barack Obama even did them in his long primary fight with Hillary Clinton four years ago. A town hall meeting evokes our greatest notions of civic engagement. Average citizens in small-towns in New Hampshire don’t just get to look at presidential candidates close up, they get to express their fears and aspirations to them, then grill them with tough questions.



But in the final days before the New Hampshire primary, these become major media events, and a potential hazard to any candidate.

