Apple Releases Final Cut Pro X Upgrade And Free Trial

Apple released an update for Final Cut Pro X that addresses several complaints video professionals had when it launched several months ago, TUAW reports.



When Final Cut Pro X hit Apple’s Mac App Store, customers complained that it removed features from the last version that high-end users need.

It turned out to be a bit of a nightmare for Apple. Eventually, Apple started issuing refunds for unsatisfied customers.

You can download a 30-day free trial from the App Store now to see if Final Cut suits your needs.

Click here to see what’s in the upgrade >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.