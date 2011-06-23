Apple's New "Final Cut Pro X" Software Is Getting Trashed By App Store Reviewers

Photo: via Photography Bay

Apple’s Final Cut Pro X software just launched yesterday to a sea of hatred and scathing reviews.The software is only available in the Mac App Store, which happens to be a place where users can post reviews that pop up directly underneath the description for the app.



People seem to be pretty angry that Apple toned down Final Cut Pro 7 (which is used by professionals on big-budget movies) to make it more accessible like Apple’s iLife video editor iMovie.

They also lowered the price drastically to make it an option for amateurs, but it appears that this move has sacrificed a whole lot of professional functionality.

Final Cut Pro X is available for $299.99 in the Mac App Store.

Here are some snippets of what people are saying:

“The interface is big and chunky, like iMovie…. the oversimplification of the interface makes me feel like I’ve somehow lost a lot of precision and control.”

“FCP X is literally unusable for me without multicam. I understand that Apple wanted to get rid fo the Viewer window, but to ditch multicam support because of that??? Brutal. I’m am SO bummed out by this.”

“HUGE problems and disappointing. Cannot open or import anything from FCP 7. Cannot select where to save projects or files other than the Movie folder…. This appears to be missing VERY fundamental things pros and semi-pros require for everyday work.”

“FCP X = Windows Vista… I can’t believe what Apple did with FCP X… this is no longer a professional application… this is just an upgrade of iMovie!!!”

“I run my my business on FCP and my first impression of the new app is that it is horrible. This is an enhanced version of iMovie. It DOES NOT open your existing FCP files.”

