Apple Starts Issuing Refunds For People Who Hate Final Cut Pro X

In the wake of a tidal wave of less-than-positive reviews for Apple’s new movie editing software Final Cut Pro X, Apple has begun refunding money to dissatisfied customers.Customers who reached out via Apple’s Mac App Store Customer Service Form (which we didn’t even know existed) are receiving sympathetic emails that offer to refund the $299.99 purchase price of Final Cut Pro X (which is only available in the Mac App Store).



Previously, there have been a few sneaky ways you could grab a refund from Apple for an app you bought, but rarely has Apple issued refunds for apps you simply don’t like (or aren’t up to par, by your standards).

One customer service letter stated: “Please note that this is a one time exception because the iTunes Terms and Conditions state that all sales are final.”

There are no concrete details yet as to how the refunds will be handled, besides the fact that the purchase price will be refunded to users.

See below for the email conversation transcripts:

“Moving forward, I understand that you are not satisfied with the app “Final Cut Pro”. I can certainly appreciate you would like a refund, and I would be more than happy to help you out with this today. In five to seven business days, a credit of £179.99 should be posted to the credit card that appears on the receipt for that purchase.

Please note that this is a one time exception because the iTunes Terms and Conditions state that all sales are final.”

and another:

“Please accept my apologies for the delay in responding your email, as we have been receiving higher volumes than usual. This is certainly not the customary time for a response and your understanding is greatly appreciated.

I’m sorry to hear that the apps “Compressor” and “Final Cut Pro” you purchased on the Mac App Store is not functioning as expected. I know how special your purchases are and I regret for the inconvenience caused. I will try my best to resolve this issue.

Garrett, at your request, I have refunded the apps and in five to seven business days, a credit of $380.08 should be posted to the Visa card that appears on the receipt for that purchase.”

