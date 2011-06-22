Apple’s newest version of their Final Cut Pro software was just released today, built from the ground up for modern 64-bit Mac computers, capable of handling 4K video and featuring the new Magnetic Timeline. But this time around Apple is doing something totally different when it comes to sales, making Final Cut Pro X a download only program from the Mac App Store, meaning no more trips to the Apple Store and no more boxes and discs to keep track of—just purchase from the comfort of your own computer and start editing your next indie film masterpiece in minutes.



Final Cut Pro X costs $299.99 and like mentioned before, there is no boxed version, as well as no upgrade pricing or “Express” versions. Individual editors can purchase a single licence copy for multiple machines, but businesses must purchase one per machine. Also available are Motion 5 and Compressor 4, both costing an extra $49.99, making that about $400 for the whole package.

To download Final Cut Pro X on your Mac, you’ll need the following:

Mac computer with an Intel Core 2 Duo processor or better

2GB of RAM (4GB of RAM recommended)

OpenCL-capable graphics card or Intel HD Graphics 3000 or later

256MB of VRAM

Display with 1280-by-768 resolution or higher

Mac OS X v10.6.7 or later

2.4GB of disk space

Via Final Cut Pro X Now Available as Download from the Mac App Store on WonderHowTo.

Read more posts on WonderHowTo »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.