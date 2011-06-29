APPLE: We're Sorry, But Final Cut Pro X Is Still A Breakthrough

Apple just posted an FAQ page on its main website (not its support website) offering explanations and excuses for many of the woes people around the world are having with Final Cut Pro X.



The document feels more like a “we’re sorry the features you want aren’t here yet,” but this begs the question as to why Final Cut Pro X was released when it was.

At the same time, Apple seems happy with what it has made. In the intro paragraph, you read:

“Final Cut Pro X is a breakthrough in nonlinear video editing. The application has impressed many pro editors”

Which is like saying “we’re sorry, but….”

Apple wouldn’t have published an FAQ if it didn’t think it had some explaining to do, so we’re glad it is coming to terms with the fact that FCPX shipped without many features professional editors would consider “essential.”

Some of the missing features Apple offers explanation for include XML export, multi-cam editing, importing from Final Cut Pro 7, versioning, scratch disks, and more,

If you’re still unhappy with the software and want a refund, Apple’s handing them out.

(via 9 to 5 Mac)

