FIM Names Schneider Publisher of IGN

Fox Interactive Media named Peer Schneider to SVP and publisher of IGN Entertainment. Schneider, who co-founded IGN in 1998, has been VP of content publishing since 2005. Schneider will oversee content for IGN.com, GameSpy, TeamXbox and others. Schneider is based in Los Angeles and reports to Roy Bahat, GM of IGN Entertainment.

