Filtergate: AT&T's Growing PR Problem

We’re not sure whether AT&T is serious about plans to start filtering its broadband network or not. Either way, it’s not going over well. Big brains with effective megaphones, like Columbia Law prof Tim Wu, have already started ripping into the company. Now the blogosphere gets its turn.

Here’s BoingBoing gadget guru Joel Johnson on an AT&T-sponsored Internet video chat show, where he lays into company before the show’s producers call the segment to halt. Videographer Richard Blakeley (best known for his Las Vegas work) tells us via IM that he “was tackled by 3 large men while attempting to exit the building with that footage”, but evidently he made it out. And in the end Joel played along and retaped the interview — he’s a former member of Gizmodo, after all, not the Weathermen — so this isn’t the most devastating political theatre.

But it’s a sign of things to come: “Net Neutrality” is a hard issue to explain to most folks. But the notion of AT&T “reading your IM” is a lot easier to convey, and sure to rile folks up. This would be a tough sell even if it wasn’t an election year.

