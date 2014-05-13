BUSTED: There's A New Website That Can Spot The Biggest Fakers On Instagram

A beautiful sunrise. A delicious dinner. The ocean. Flowers. Your own face.

Instagram is a wealth of all kinds of photos.

Ever notice the hashtags at the bottom? Have you ever see the #NoFilter tag? We’ve “filter shamed” here on Business Insider before — please don’t use a filter when Instagramming any kind of serious weather, meteorologists — but a new website is here to debunk the cold, hard, truth.

There are a lot of liars out there on the world wide web, and the worst ones lie about their filter selection on Instagram.

Filter Fakers is an automated website that highlights photos tagged with #NoFilter and tells you which Instagram filter the photographer was actually using.

People love using the #NoFilter hashtag on Instagram. It’s a way of saying “hey, look at me, I’m a great photographer on Instagram and I don’t need to edit my photos,” which is fine, unless you edited them. Which is also fine, because this is just a fun social network and has little to no bearing on your life, but no one likes a liar, come on.

Based on the amount of photos uploaded daily (about 40 million, according to Filter Fakers), means there have to be a handful of cheaters out there.

Now you know who they are.

This girl even has a #NoFilter tee-shirt, and tagged her photo as #NoFilter! That is shameless.

They even provided a handy guide to help you catch a cheater yourself.

Take a look. Filter Fakers takes you through the standard Instagram filters and shows you what they look like compared to a normal photo. Ryan Gosling is the guinea pig.

And if you suspect a friend has been up to no good on the photo-sharing platform, you can submit their photo to be debunked by Filter Fakers.

I tried it myself.

I uploaded a photo I took, tagged it #NoFilter and then put a filter on it anyway. Then I put the link into the box above.

Sure enough:

Filterfakers is the fourth project from Kinda like a big deal.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.