San Diego Mayor Allegedly Harassed Female Military Sexual Assault Victims

Two new women have joined the growing ranks of people who say that San Diego Mayor Bob Filner sexually harassed them, according to a new report from Kyung Lah with CNN.

But this time, the women are veterans of the armed forces who were victims of military sexual assault, who Filner encountered in an official capacity while serving as a political advocate for veterans.

Eldonna Fernandez and Gerri Tindley say that they met Filner in August of last year at an event for the National Women’s Veterans Association of America.

At the time, Filner was a congressman. He served 20 years in the House and even served as the chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee.

Last year, Filner was at an event hosted by the National Women’s Veterans Association of America where Tindley spoke at the event on her trauma of being raped while she was in the Army. She said that after she spoke, Filner sat down next to her on a couch and got “as close as he could” to her. He rubbed her like he was consoling her.

Later, Filner left a voicemail for Fernandez, who he had exchanged numbers with at the event.

“Hi, it’s your newly favourite congressman, Bob Filner. You know, the one who fell in love with you at your last speech,” he said. “I don’t want to wait ’til you come back to have dinner with you.”

Fernandez, a more than 20 year veteran of the Air Force, was raped three times on active duty.

Filner was originally supposed to be the guest of honour at the National Women’s Veterans Association of America event for this year as well. The organisation initially stood by him amidst the allegations of sexual harassment, but later dropped him from the event.

Watch the CNN report:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.