12 films to watch if you love ‘The Matrix’

“Speed” (1994) is a great precursor to “The Matrix” for Keanu Reeves’ fans.

: In “Speed,” a Los Angeles SWAT officer named Jack (Keanu Reeves) teams up with a civilian (Sandra Bullock) to outsmart a bomber, all while aboard a bus that is rigged to explode if it drops under 50 miles (80km) per hour.

Why you’ll like it: Before he played Neo in “The Matrix,” Reeves garnered critical acclaim for his performance in “Speed.”

Upon its release, the breathless action flick solidified Reeves’ position as a strong protagonist and proved he could add dimension to a high-stakes thriller.