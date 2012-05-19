Judd Apatow Says These 9 Films Inspired 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin'

When I think about Universal movies going back to my childhood, what formed me as a person interested in comedy, the first movie that had an impact was 'Duck Soup.'

I was a fanatical Marx Brothers fan as a 10-year-old kid. It might have been because I loved their rebellion -- it seemed like they were flipping the bird to everyone. As a small non-athletic person, I loved that they were weird guys who were telling all the great-looking people in power to fuck off. They were laughing at the rules and pointing out how ridiculous most of it was. As a nerdy, geeky kid, I must have been mad at the rules in my world.