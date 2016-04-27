A filmmaker seamlessly stitched footage together to create a terrifying intersection

Filmmaker Fernando Livschitz created a terrifyingly realistic ballet of cars, pedestrians and motorcycles in the short film “Rush Hour.” It looks like a perfectly choreographed scene, full of stuntmen and skilled drivers, but the truth is surprisingly simple.
Livschitz is also responsible for the opening credits of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Be sure to check out more of his work at Black Sheep Films and follow him on Instagram.
Story and editing by Stephen Parkhurst
