Daniel Craig's stunt double explains what it was like to film 'Spectre's' insane plane chase

Daniel Craig’s stunt double — who also does stunts for Chris Hemsworth and Channing Tatum, among others — told INSIDER what it was like to film “Spectre’s” most thrilling scene.

In it, an aeroplane chases three cars as they race across 500-feet-high cliffs in snow-covered Austria.

Hanton, a passenger in one of the three cars, describes the experience as a “white-knuckle ride,” especially because another stunt man was driving the car, leaving him with absolutely no control over it.

Luckily, as Hanton pointed out, a lot of practice goes into the filming of scenes like this.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Ben Nigh

