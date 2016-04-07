Here's how they recreated the infamous White Bronco Chase on 'The People v. O.J. Simpson'

“American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson,” which just aired its season finale, paid attention to every little detail of the case. Perhaps one of the most difficult parts to recreate was Simpson’s infamous White Bronco chase. The show had a unique approach to an event that nearly the entire world watched.

Story by Ian Phillips and editing Jeremy Dreyfuss

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.