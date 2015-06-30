The British studio where Star Wars and Avengers were filmed is losing out on revenue because it's too small

LUCAS FILMS Chewbacca and Han Solo.

Pinewood, the British film studio headquartered in the Buckinghamshire countryside near London, just revealed a jump in revenue and profits, and says it’s being swamped by demand.

Pinewood has been around for 80 years but has experienced a boom in business in recently. Last year three huge franchises were filmed at its studios — the new Star Wars film, Avengers: Age of Ultron and the latest James Bond movie, Spectre.

Other films with links to the studio include The Theory of Everything, Cinderella and Disney’s upcoming Alice Through The Looking Glass.

The company just released its full-year results, revealing a 17% rise in revenue to £75 million ($US117.9 million) and an 18% rise in pre-tax profits to £5.8 million ($US9.12 million).

But it could have done even better.

Chief executive Ivan Dunleavy says in today’s statement: “Although we have hosted the three largest film productions of the year, being Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens, Avengers: Age of Ultron and the 24th Bond film Spectre, we continue to be unable to meet all the demand from large films.”

That’s despite Pinewood being Europe’s largest provider of sound and studio space. Across its three sites Pinewood has 37 stages.

As a result Pinewood is planning a huge expansion of its operations in the UK. Plans include 1,000,000 sq ft of new facilities including 10 large stages with supporting workshops, production offices and infrastructure.

Construction has begun on the first phase of development, which Pinewood hopes will be finished by the middle of next year. Dunleavy called it an “an exciting development for the Group.”

Once its done Pinewood is hoping it can lure even more blockbusters to its studios.

