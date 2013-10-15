Here's What NYC's Subway Looked Like 100 Years Ago, When It Was Brand New [VIDEO]

In 1904, the Lexington Avenue subway line opened in New York City. 150,000 people showed up the first day to try it out, riding between City Hall and 137th Street, according to the New York Times.

A film shot in 1905 gives us a glimpse of what underground transportation looked like for those early passengers.

Posted to YouTube by Change Before Going Productions, the short film was shot from a camera mounted on the front of a train car. A special device was used to light the tunnels between the stations, according to The Wallbreakers.

Platforms and trans are longer now, and fashion has changed, but things are basically the same today as they were at the very beginning.

Watch:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.