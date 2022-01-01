A film honoring what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday will still air this month

Betty White was honored by Guinness World Records. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Actress and comedy legend Betty White died on December 31st at 99 years old.

White would have turned 100 on January 17.

A film honoring what would have been her 100 birthday will still be released this month.

A film honoring actress Betty White’s 100th Birthday will still air on January 17, producers said.

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White. During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer,” Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, producers of “Betty White: 100 Years Young – a Birthday Celebration” said in a statement.

“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Jeff Witjas, White’s longtime agent and friend, told People magazine.

Boettcher and Trinklein said they’re going forward with the movie’s release “in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life — and experience what made her such a national treasure.”

White was well known for shows including “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls,” and “Hot in Cleveland.” She also won eight Emmy awards and a Grammy.

Production company Fathom Events did not respond to Insider’s request for comment at the time of publication, but USA Today reported that the film would play in almost 900 movie theaters across the country on January 17.

“Saturday Night Live” also said it will honor White and re-air a 2010 episode she hosted on New Year’s Day.