The Brooklyn-created 'bone breaking' dance movement brings 'Interstice,' an experimental film and art exhibit, to life

A.C. Fowler

“Interstice” is an art film and exhibit that features flexing, also known as “bone breaking,” a dance style created in Brooklyn, New York, that involves rhythmic contortions. The piece was directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, who was inspired by the Chinese lion dances he witnessed as a child.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.