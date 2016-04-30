The Brooklyn-created 'bone breaking' dance movement brings 'Interstice,' an experimental film and art exhibit, to life

“Interstice” is an art film and exhibit that features flexing, also known as “bone breaking,” a dance style created in Brooklyn, New York, that involves rhythmic contortions. The piece was directed by Andrew Thomas Huang, who was inspired by the Chinese lion dances he witnessed as a child.

Story and editing by A.C. Fowler

