American Flight Attendant Allegedly Raped In Tel Aviv Hotel

Two men in Haifa, Israel were indicted Wednesday on charges of rape and sodomy in connection with the alleged assault of an American flight attendant

staying in a Tel Aviv hotel, YNet News reports.

The flight attendant met the two men, ages 24 and 26, in a Tel Aviv night club.

From Jeruselum Post:

Tel Aviv police said that a month ago, the woman, who was in Israel in transit for the American airline company she works for, complained to police that she had gone out to a club in Tel Aviv where she met two men who raped her in her hotel room. The woman said she had gone out with friends but at some point remained at the club by herself, at which point she met the two men, with whom she returned to her hotel in Tel Aviv.

At around 2 a.m. she fell ill and was unable to find her friends when the two men reportedly offered to drive her back to her hotel. She was allegedly assaulted while in the shower, according to YNet.

At least one of the suspects told police the sex was consensual, according to JPost.

