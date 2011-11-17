The INSANE Bankruptcy Sale At Filene's Basement Starts Today

Photo: YouTube

Filene’s Basement and SYMS are starting their massive going-out-of-business sale today at 39 locations.You’ll see discounts of up to 30 per cent off on over $100 million worth of designer apparel.



The discounted selection includes men’s and women’s business attire, sportswear, outerwear and children’s apparel.

There will also be a massive selection of accessories, toys, gifts and more that are all marked down significantly.

SYMS and Filene’s Basement will also be selling their furniture and fixtures, including shelving, apparel racks, lighting, chairs, tables and so on.

