Conservatives Are So Angry About Healthcare Reform They Have Been Reduced To Telling Flat-Out Lies

Oh, forget it. It will cost too much. Just let her die.

OK, I finally got around to reading Douglas Holtz-Eakin’s op-ed on health care reform. It’s much worse than I thought; time to scratch Holtz-Eakin off my shrinking list of reasonable, reasonably honest conservatives.How bad is it? Holtz-Eakin declares that



Gimmick No. 1 is the way the bill front-loads revenues and backloads spending. That is, the taxes and fees it calls for are set to begin immediately, but its new subsidies would be deferred so that the first 10 years of revenue would be used to pay for only 6 years of spending.

I think that’s what is technically known as a “lie”.

