File This Under Now We're Really Screwed: Jobs As Temporary Christmas Help Aren't Even Available

Laid off and hoping to score a temporary gig as a gift wrapper, Santa, or elf at your local mall? Too bad.



It seems the market for temporary holiday jobs is also shrinking, leaving the unemployed to wander aimlessly in search of their own miracle on 34th street—or any street, for that matter.

CNN: Many Americans who are hoping to work in a store this holiday season could be in for a big disappointment.

Because of an ongoing sales slump and expectations for a dismal shopping season, analysts expect retail chains will cut back on hiring temporary workers…

According to [one] firm’s forecast, hiring for the October-December shopping months could fall well short of last year’s 698,300 retail jobs.

That total, itself, was a 6.5% decline from the 2006 holiday season, according to the Bureau of labour Statistics.

