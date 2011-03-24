Hire Based On Core Values

As founder of the Grasshopper Group, David Hauser is driven everyday by his company’s core purpose of empowering entrepreneurs to succeed.



David shares his experiences.

The Challenge: The most difficult challenge we faced running a hyper growth startup was hiring and building an amazing culture.

It is easy to hire but it is hard to hire stars and set them up for success.



The Solution: After many years of making mistakes and just having a feeling that someone did not fit or they were not the best person for the position we realised we had to discover and more importantly use our core values.

After truly integrating our core values into everything we did it was much easier to find that “A” player that was the perfect fit for that position or seat on the bus. It was a 6-8 month process but one of the most valuable things we ever did and I would never start another company without doing this from day one.



The Aftermath: We are now a few years into really using our core values and building an amazing culture, which will always be a work in progress, but the success is clear. Beyond everyone knowing and living by the core values every day we have “A” players working on things they love in positions that are valuable to the company.

The Lesson: Figure out your core values from day one, it should be part of everything you do and will even make your “pitch” better and more engaging cause you can talk about a true vision and how you do things.

